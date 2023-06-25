The Indian women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee were crowned champions at the WTT Contender event in Tunis on Sunday.

They defeated the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in a match that lasted 35 mins and 50 seconds.

#WTTContenderTunis 🏓



Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee are the women's doubles champions! 🏆



They defeated the Japanese duo of Miyuu Kihara-Miwa Harimoto 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BPquIkklSK — The Field (@thefield_in) June 25, 2023

Suthirtha and Ayhika converted their second Championship point to secure the title.

Kihara is ranked 15th in the world in women’s singles while Harimoto is the world No 25. However together, their women’s doubles ranking is 125. The Indians, meanwhile, are the current women’s doubles world No 36 pair, and that ranking is expected to improve after the win on Sunday.

The duo, who have won their first tour title in Tunis, had entered the final following a major upset where where they defeated top seeds and World Championships silver-medallists Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee of South Korea 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9).

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee are your #WTTTunis Women's Doubles champions 🎉 pic.twitter.com/upDHXoipF3 — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) June 25, 2023

