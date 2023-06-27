Two-time winners India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on October 15, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The schedule for the 10-nation World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with matches being played across 10 venues. Along with Ahmedabad – which will host the tournament opener and the final – Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune will host matches. Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad will host practice games.

India will start its campaign against five-time champions Australia, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on October 5. The hosts will then face Afghanistan in New Delhi on October 11, followed by the match against Pakistan.

Team India's schedule Date Opponent Venue October 8

Australia Chennai October 11

Afghanistan

New Delhi

October 15

Pakistan Ahmedabad October 19

Bangladesh Pune October 22

New Zealand

Dharamsala October 29

England Lucknow November 2

Qualifier 2

Mumbai November 5

South Africa

Kolkata November 11

Qualifier 1

Bengaluru

For the tournament opener, defending champions England will take on New Zealand a repeat of the final between the 2019 World Cup finalists.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format from the 2019 edition with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six day matches which will start at 10:30 hrs IST, while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 14:00 hrs IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will all have reserve days.