Hockey India on Tuesday named former India captain Tushar Khandker as the new coach for the junior women’s team. His appointment comes at a time when the junior women’s side prepares for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 in Santiago, Chile, which is scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 10.

While Khandker’s credentials are backed by a prolific career in international hockey, he has developed a strong portfolio in coaching over the last decade. Between 2014 and 2016, he was part of the Indian men’s team as a coach and has tasted numerous feats including a Champions Trophy 2016 silver medal in London, a gold at Asian Champions Trophy, a bronze at the World Hockey League 2015 in Raipur among others. He was also part of the team’s coaching staff for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In his recent stint as chief coach Janneke Schopman’s deputy for the women’s senior side, Khandker helped the team prepare for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in South Korea, they also played the Asia Cup in Oman in 2022 where the team won bronze and also qualified for the World Cup. He was also part of the women’s team support staff for their first FIH Pro League 2021-22 season.

In recent years, Khandker has also pursued FIH Level 1 course apart from Hockey India’s Coaches Education Pathway Level Basic, Level 1 and Level 2.

“It is always great to have former Indian team players return to the system as coaches,”said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

“Tushar brings with him decades of experience in hockey, both as a player as well as a coach, and he will also be a great role model for the young players in the Junior Core Group. His appointment comes at the right time, as the team is preparing for the Junior World Cup.”

Elated on arriving in Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru, where the core group of probables is based, Khandker said, “I have always been inclined towards coaching after my playing career. Over the years, I have worked under some renowned coaches in world hockey and have learnt a lot working with them. I look forward to using my knowledge of the sport to help these young and talented players to elevate their performance in international hockey.”