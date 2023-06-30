Lausanne Diamond League blog: Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali in action
Live updates from the men’s javelin and long jump events at the Lausanne Diamond League meet.
Live updates
Men’s javelin throw: Neeraj moves to second ahead of Vadlejch with an 85.04m throw. Still no live coverage from the javelin throw event.
Men’s long jump: Sreeshankar posts a 7.59m jump with his fourth attempt. Stays fifth behind Nain, Tentoglou, Hashioka and Ehammer.
Men’s javelin throw: Neeraj gets himself on the board with an 83.52m throw. The Olympic champion still a bit rusty perhaps.
Men’s javelin throw: Germany’s Julian Weber grabs the lead with a big 86.20m throw!
Men’s long jump: Yuki Hashioka finally makes a legal jump and it is big one compared to tonight’s standards. His 7.98m jump takes him to third!
Men’s long jump: LaQuarn Nain takes the lead with a big 8.11m jump! That pushes Sreeshankar down to fourth.
Men’s javelin throw: Jakub Vadlejch gets us underway with an 82.02m throw and Neeraj Chopra follows it with a foul throw.
Men’s long jump: Sreeshankar improves and climbs to third with an 7.88m jump.
Men’s long jump: Everyone but Sreeshankar and Cheswill improve with their second attempts. Yuki Hashioka is yet to post a legal mark
Men’s long jump: Sreeshankar with a 7.63m jump with his second attempt. Not the best of starts for the Indian.
Men’s long jump: A 7.75m jump from Sreeshankar to get things started. Tentoglou responds with an 8.05m jump with Ehammer registering a 7.82m jump,
Men’s long jump: Sreeshankar has been in good form coming into Lausanna. He started the month by finishing third at the Paris DL behind Tentoglou and Ehammer and then set a personal best jump of 8.41m at the inter-state championships.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.
After being on the sidelines with a muscle injury for the past few weeks, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is back in action tonight. Chopra, the 2022 Diamond League final champion, began his season by winning the Doha DL but then had to miss FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13.
Also in action is long jumper Sreeshankar M who finished third at the Paris Diamond League meet a couple of weeks ago and is in superb form. He set his personal best jump of 8.41m on his way to the long jump title at the inter-state athletics championship earlier this month. The Kerala athlete will be hoping to join Chopra in becoming the second athlete to win a DL meet tonight.
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy Doha Diamond League results page / Viacom18 / Wanda Diamond League media zone.