Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra wins in Lausanne to claim second successive Diamond League victory Chopra’s 87.66m throw in his fifth attempt was enough to secure the win. Scroll Staff An hour ago Neeraj Chopra during the Lausanne Diamond League | Matthew Quine / Wanda Diamond League Lausanne Diamond League blog: Neeraj Chopra wins meet, Sreeshankar Murali finishes fifth View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Authority of India (@media.iccsai) #LausanneDL #DiamondLeagueWatch, that 87.66m throw that won Neeraj Chopra the Lausanne Diamond League meet 🔥pic.twitter.com/L4PfCYGmIT— The Field (@thefield_in) July 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Diamond League Indian athletics Javelin throw Athletics