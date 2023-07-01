Football, SAFF Championship semi-final, India vs Lebanon live: Lebanon dominating opening exchange
Live updates from the SAFF Championship semi-final between India and Lebanon.
Live updates
18’ IND 0-0 LBN: How have India not taken the lead?! Chhetri spots Jeakson’s run from the deep and plays a perfect through ball. Jeakson squares it onto Sahal who side foots it wide. Jeakson should have taken the shot there
13’ IND 0-0 LBN: India are being frustrated here. Anwar, Mehtab and Jeakson exchange the ball between them trying to find an open teammate. Lebanon are maintaining their shape nicely so far not letting Thapa and Sahal too much time on the ball. Aashique tries his luck from distance but sends the ball high into the stands.
8’, IND 0-0 LBN: Superb save from Gurpreet! Zein Farran gets the ball in acres of space in the right of the box. He only has GSS to beat but the Indian keeper saves it with an outstretched right hand.
5’, IND 0-0 LBN: A crunching tackle from Kotal on Matar. The Indian right back is furious as a foul is given against him. Kotal lucky not to get a yellow card for that.
1’, IND 0-0 LBN: Kickoff and Lebanon nearly take the lead! Melki’s cross from the right is shanked well above the goal by Nader Matar.
India vs Lebanon: Sunil Chhetri leads the Indian team out and blows a kiss to the fans in West Block. Time for the national anthems
India vs Lebanon: Igor Stimac makes five changes to the squad that faced Kuwait in the last match. Gurpreet, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad come into the squad. Sunil Chhetri, as always, leads the attack.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage Indian football.
India take on Lebanon in the semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. It is the third time these two sides are facing each other over the fortnight.
They played out a 0-0 draw in the group stage of the Intercontinental Cup before India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final. Whoever wins tonight will face Kuwait in the final on Tuesday.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Fancode
Match live: Fancode in India