India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh, the BCCI announced late on Sunday night.

The women’s team selection announced India’s T20 International and One-day International squads for the bilateral series which includes three T20s and just as many ODIs against the hosts, with all matches taking places at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

While Kaur will be leading the team, Smriti Mandhana has been named as the vice-captain in both formats.

Interestingly, Richa Ghosh, who was a star for India in their ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup triumph

in January has been left out of the squad.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

The series starts with the first T20I on July 9 with followed by matches on July 11 and 13.

The ODI series starts on July 16, followed by the second match on July 19 and the final game of the tour on July 22.

Schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh Date Event Time 09-Jul-23 1st T20I 1:30 PM IST 11-Jul-23 2nd T20I 1:30 PM IST 13-Jul-23 3rd T20I 1:30 PM IST 16-Jul-23 1st ODI 9:00 AM IST 19-Jul-23 2nd ODI 9:00 AM IST 22-Jul-23 3rd ODI 9:00 AM IST

