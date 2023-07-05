Team India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all remained number one in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Although the Indian team lost the World Test Championship final to Australia last month, it continues to hold on to its top spot. Among the bowlers, Ashwin maintained his position as the world’s best. Australia captain Pat Cummins is in second place with 826 points, two spots behind the senior off-spinner, who has 860 points.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has held the top ranking on the all-rounders list with 434 points. The top-ranked Indian batter, however, is Rishabh Pant at number 10. Pant has been out of action since his car crash in December of last year.

Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma are in positions 12 and 14, respectively.

In ODIs, Shubman Gill is ranked fifth in the batter rankings while Kohli is ranked eighth and Sharma tenth. At number two, Mohammed Siraj is the lone Indian in the top 10 in the bowling chart.

Meanwhile, Australia batter Steve Smith has made rapid progress towards the top after the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, but Kane Williamson has replaced Joe Root as number one in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Smith’s ‘Player of the Match’ effort of 110 and 34 has lifted him four places to second position in the Test batter rankings. Smith was last at the top in June 2021, when he had replaced Williamson for a couple of weeks before being overtaken again by the New Zealand batter.

Root, who could only manage scores of 10 and 18, slipped to fifth position, allowing Williamson to regain the top spot. This is the sixth stint at number one for Williamson, who first attained the position in November 2015 and was last at the top in August 2021.