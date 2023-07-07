The Indian team at the Badminton Junior Asia Championship got off to a solid start in the group stage of the mixed event by beating Bangladesh 5-0 on Friday, the opening day of the competition in Indonesia.

The 18-member Indian team travelled to the event held in Yogyakarta which was the 23rd edition of the Under-19 continental event. The tournament includes a mixed event, from July 7 to 11, followed by individual competitions that begin from July 12 to 16.

Starting with the mixed doubles match of the tie, Samarveer and Radhika Sharma came up with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Md Nazmul Islam Joy and Smrity Rajbongshi to give the Indians the lead in a match that lasted 21 minutes.

Results from the tie between India and Bangladesh (Courtesy: Tournament Software)

In the second match, the men’s singles, Ayush Shetty beat SSM Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9, followed by Tara Shah’s 21-2, 21-7 win over Rajbongshi.

Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer then paired up for the men’s doubles match to beat Joh and Ullah 21-13, 21-12 to make it 4-0 to India.

In the last match, the women’s doubles, Tanessha Singh and Karnika Srees beat Jesmin Akter Kona and Mathena Madhurjyo Biswas 21-8, 21-15 to complete the win.

In the mixed teams event, 14 teams are divided into four groups, where the top two teams will move into the knockout stage.

India is placed in Group C, along with Bangladesh, Malaysia and Hong Kong. They take on Hong Kong on Saturday morning, followed by the evening tie against Malaysia.