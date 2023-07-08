The Indian men’s recurve under-18 team won the bronze medal at the World Archery Youth Championships on Friday, in Limerick, Ireland.

This was the third bronze medal the Indian contingent won at the event, and sixth overall (three gold, one silver and three bronze).

Playing in windy conditions, the young team of Ujjwal Dhama, Goldi Mishra and Agastay Singh came up with a perfect 6-0 win over the Colombian team of Daniel Jimenez Serna, Ludwin Van Jacob Holguin Caro and Andres Hernandez Vera.

What a finish! 🇮🇳🥉

In the opening set, the Indians came up with a 49-47 win to go up 2-0. This was followed up by a close show in the second set, which the Indians just about won 50-49.

In the third however, the Indians scored three tens under difficult conditions to race through with a 55-50 win to claim the bronze.

The trio had lost out to archery powerhouse South Korea 3-5 in the semi-final, after picking up an impressive 6-0 win over the United States in the quarter-final.

In their first match of the night, the Indian team won 5-1 against Mexico.

The Indian contingent has so far won gold in the compound under-21 mixed team and in both the under-18 and under-21 women’s compound team events. The men’s under-18 compound team won silver, while the under-18 compound mixed team and under-21 recurve mixed team won bronze in their respective events.