Lakshya Sen defeated second-seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-18, 21-15 in the quarterfinal of the Canada Open BWF Super 500 in Calgary on Wednesday in Calgary. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu defeated home favourite Talia Ng 21-16, 21-9 in the women’s singles quarterfinal.

Top-seed Viktor Axelsen had withdrawn before the first round and so, Sen’s straight game win against the highest ranked player of the tournament has ensured that he is favourite to win the title.

He will face Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in the pre-quarterfinal after the latter defeated B Sai Praneeth in straight games 21-12, 21-17 to prevent an all-Indian semi-final.

Sindhu will face Japan’s Natsuki Nidai in what will be the second meeting between the two. T had defeated the World No 15 in 2016.

In the other women’s singles encounter, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde lost in the opening round, falling to Supanida Katethong of Thailand 12-21, 3-21.