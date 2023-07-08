The men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of Wimbledon after defeating the Argentine duo Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry on Friday.

In their opening encounter, which lasted two hours and twelve minutes, the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair defeated the Duran-Etcheverry 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (10-8). Bopanna and Ebden will next face the unseeded British duo of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday.

The duo had claimed two doubles titles including the Qatar Open eand the Indian Wells Masters title on the ATP Tour earlier this year.

Play

Bopanna will also compete in the mixed doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada on Saturday. The sixth-seeded Indo-Canadian pair will face the unseeded duo of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Latisha Chan of Chinese Taipei.

The Indians in action on Saturday will be Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji, who will face second-seeded Austin Krajicek of the USA and Ivan Dodig in the first round. Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, who will play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France.