The Indian junior badminton players beat Hong Kong 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Badminton Junior Asia Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. The second day ended in defeat though for India after losing 0-5 to Malaysia later that day.

The draws for the quarter-finals will be conducted on Sunday.

The Indian shuttlers got off to a perfect start against Hong Kong when the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika got the better of Deng and Liu with a 21-10 21-14 victory.

Continuing the momentum was Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah in the singles category, who beat their opponents in contrasting victories. While Ayush comfortably defeated Lam Ka To by 21-14 21-9, Tara secured a hard-fought win against Liang Ka Wing with a 21-23 21-16, and 21-13 scoreline.

The boys’ doubles team of Nicholas and Tushar beat their opponents Chung and Yung by 21-16 21-17 followed by Srinidhi and Radhika who sealed India’s win over Hong Kong by defeating Liang and Liu with a score of 21-12 21-19.

Later in the day, India’s set of matches against Malaysia all ended in defeat. In the singles matchups, Lakshay Sharma fell short against Eogene Ewe 14-21, 15-21 while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21 21-5 15-21 defeat against Ong Xin Yee.

Nicholas and Tushar were beaten 12-21, 19-21 against Goonting and Tai in the boys’ doubles whereas Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost 21-14, 14-21, 12-21 against Ong and Ting. The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika were outmatched by 21-18, 15-21 10-21 against Low and Chong.