Priyansh and Aditi Gopichand Swami added to India’s medal tally at the World Archery Youth Championships by winning gold medals in their respective compound archery events on Saturday.

Aditi won India’s fourth gold medal of the championships in Limerick, Ireland after she beat the United States’ Leann Drake 142-136 in the final of the compound under-18 women’s individual event. Saturday’s gold was Aditi’s second of the tournament having won the compound under-18 women’s team gold with Aishwarya Sharma and Ekta Rani on Thursday.

Aditi Swami WINS! 💥🥇

It's gold for the Indian archer in Limerick. #WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/hZyddY2d84 — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 8, 2023

Priyansh picked up his second gold medal of the championships adding the compound under-21 men’s individual gold to the mixed team gold he had won with Avneet Kaur on Wednesday.

Having won his quarter-final and semi-final matches by a single point, Priyansh beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Maltija Brenk 147-141 to clinch gold.

Priyansh IS ON FIRE 🔥

The Indian archer takes his second gold of the competition. 🇮🇳🥇#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/r3x5Y3TQvH — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 8, 2023

In the compound under-21 women’s individual event, Avneet Kaur missed out on a bronze medal after losing to Great Britain’s Hallie Boulton. In a tense bronze medal match, Kaur led 111-109 going into the fifth and final end.

However, the Indian shot 27 compared to Boulton’s 29 to send the match into a tie-break. Kaur shot a nine while Boulton shot 10 to win the bronze medal.

The final day of the championships on Sunday will see the recurve individual events take place. India currently top the medal standings with five gold, one silver and three bronze medals.