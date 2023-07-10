Wimbledon 2023 Watch, Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rublev wins an unbelievable point – ‘The most lucky shot ever’ Rublev won the thrilling fourth round match against Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 to move into the quarter-final. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago Andrey Rublev during the match against Alexander Bublik | Daniel LEAL / AFP "That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uEHcbcf1k8— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023 A closer look at one of the craziest shots you'll see for a long time...@AndreyRublev97 👏👏👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0xOwRwlKP9— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023 The courtside view of that extraordinary @AndreyRublev97 shot 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8gsPxgqXik— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023 "The most lucky shot ever"That's very modest of you, @AndreyRublev97 😉#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mcWPHdJYhY— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik Wimbledon Wimbledon 2023 Tennis Grand Slam