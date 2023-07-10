Wimbledon 2023 Watch, Wimbledon 2023: Sinner’s pass to Svitolina’s backhand winner – best shots of Day 7 From delicate lobs and audacious drop-shots, to powerful passing shots, and Andrey Rublev’s unbelievable squash shot, Day 7 had some incredible points on offer. Scroll Staff 9 hours ago Jannik Sinner | Glyn KIRK / AFP Watch, Wimbledon 2023: Andrey Rublev wins an unbelievable point – ‘The most lucky shot ever’ Sunday's Hot Shots had it all 🔥#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7gMTMiiSS3— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Elena Svitolina Wimbledon 2023 Wimbledon Tennis