The Indian junior team’s journey in the team event of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end on Monday after they lost to Indonesia 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

In the mixed doubles encounter, Samarveer and Radhika fell short against Adrian and Felisha, losing with a score of 16-21, 15-21, resulting in a 1-0 lead for the hosts.

Ayush Shetty exhibited his resilience and skill in a nail-biting boys singles match against Alwi Farhan but narrowly lost with a score of 21-18, 15-21, 19-21, further increasing Indonesia’s advantage.

Rakshitha Sree S rejuvenated India’s hopes with a thrilling win over Ruzana in the girls singles match. Her hard-fought 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 win helped India reduce Indonesia’s lead.

However, in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam and Mayank were against Indonesia’s Muhammad and Joaquin. The Indian pair succumbed to a 10-21, 21-15, 12-21 defeat.

While the Indian team’s journey in the team event has concluded, the young players will begin their individual campaign on July 12.