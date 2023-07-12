India had a productive day at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday with six Indian singles players and one doubles pair progressing to the round of 32.

In the boys’ singles category, Lakshay Sharma secured a comfortable 21-9, 21-9 win against M Joy of Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant in a thrilling three-game match against Al Fajri of Indonesia with a final score of 21-14, 18-21, 21-19. Samarveer notched a hard-fought 21-19, 21-19 win against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. However, Dhruv succumbed to a 13-21, 13-21 defeat to Yudai Okimoto of Japan.

In the girls singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play as she called the shots during her match against Akansha Raj of the UAE, clinching victory with an impressive score of 21-7, 21-8. Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17, 21-15 whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing win of 21-11, 21-14 against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased steller coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong with a score of 21-17, 21-8.

The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles match on Wednesday night.