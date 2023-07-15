Lakshya Sen came up with a comfortable win over compatriot Sankar Muthusamy in the US Open Super 300 to set up a repeat of last week’s final against China’s Li Shi Feng.

PV Sindhu, meanwhile, lost in the quarterfinal 20-22, 13-21 to China’s Gao Fang Jie.

Last week, at the Canada Open Super 500, Sen picked up his first title of the season after beating Li in a thrilling final. On Friday, the Indian faced compatriot, 19-year-old Sankar for the first time and came up with a 21-10, 21-17 win in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

Level at 1-1 in the opening game, Sen won the next six points on the trot to open up a lead Sankar would not get close to chasing down, winning 21-10.

The second game though was much tighter between the two Indians. Though Sen had opened up a four-point lead at 7-3, Sankar managed to come back and level the score at 17-17. There though, Sen raced through the next four points to secure the tie.

The 21-year-old is the only Indian left in the competition being held in Council Bluffs in Idaho.

