Wimbledon 2023 Watch, Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz's forehand winner to Djokovic's netplay – Best shots from Day 12 Day 12 of the Championships was filled with thrilling shots – from tireless running on a match point to angled backhand slices. Scroll Staff An hour ago Carlos Alcaraz | SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up era defining final Sit back and marvel at Day 12's hottest shots 🔥#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zJfFPYfeBU— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023