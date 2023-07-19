India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, hit his 10th Test century to re-enter the batters list of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings and become the highest ranked India batter, following the weekly update on Wednesday.

The skipper climbed three slots to reach number 10 on the list on 751 rating points after India beat their hosts, West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in their first of two Test matches.

India’s debutant, 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, also made a splash in Dominica with his own 171 from 387 deliveries to enter the batters list for the first time in 73rd place on 420 points. His impressive knock was the highest score by an India opener on debut away from home and the third-highest score for an India opener on debut.

Sharma is trailed by teammates, Rishabh Pant, who has slipped one slot to 11th place on 750 points and Virat Kohli, who remains in 14th place on 711 points.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin’s outstanding 12-wicket haul in the match further cemented his place as number one in the Test bowlers list on 884 points.

His teammate, Ravindra Jadeja, has risen three slots from 10th place to seventh with 779 points, thanks to his own five wickets in the match. Jadeja also remains the number one ranked all-rounder in the format on 449 points, 87 points ahead of Ashwin, who also continues to nurture his second place on 362 points.

