Hosts Germany got the better of the Indian women’s hockey team with a 2-0 win at Russelsheim on Wednesday.

This was the Indian Team’s second outing against the home team. They had lost the previous match 1-4 with Vaishnavi Phalke scoring the lone goal for India then.

While the two teams remained in a 0-0 stalemate until the third quarter on Wednesday, intense action unfolded in the fourth quarter when Germany unleashed a lethal attack.

Though India had earned two PCs in the previous quarters, they were unable to convert.

However, Germany faced no such hindrance as they converted swiftly from the third PC they created.

Nike Lorenz (52’), who scored a brace in their previous match against India, scored Germany’s first goal through a PC while Charlotte Stapenhorst (54’) scored a fine field goal for the German side to conclude the proceedings with a 2-0 victory.

India will travel to Spain next the next leg of their European tour, which is a part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.