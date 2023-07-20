The Indian campaign at the Korea Open Super 500 suffered a blow on Thursday, as the contingent lost all four of their completed matches at Yeosu, South Korea.

Men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the third seeds, are yet to play and will take on China’s He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong.

In the first match of the day featuring an Indian player, fifth seed men’s singles player HS Prannoy lost in straight-games to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, losing a tight, 66 minute-long match 15-21, 21-19, 18-21.

The women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly were the next to exit after losing 11-21, 4-21 to second seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea.

Priyanshu Rajawat did put up a strong showing against top seed from Japan Kodai Naraoka, but lost 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in another tight contest that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

Later, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost the mixed doubles Round of 16 tie to fourth seeded Chinese pair Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 15-21, 12-21.

As it stands, Rankireddy and Shetty are the only Indians left active in the contest. They will be playing later today.

