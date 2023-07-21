The trio of Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Mahesh Anandakumar claimed the Men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol team silver on Friday at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea.

The Indian team totalled 1730 points to finish behind China’s 1747, which equalled the existing junior world record in the event. Anandakumar also reached the final of the individual event, to finish sixth overall.

Earlier in the day, Anandakumar shot a solid 290 in the second rapid-fire round to log a total of 578 over two days of qualifying to claim the fifth qualifying spot in the individual Men’s Rapid-Fire Pistol, but could not get going in the final.

Sameer, who was in a good position at the end of Friday, shot a round of 288 for a total of 576 to finish seventh. Rajkanwar also ended qualification with 576 to finish eighth overall among contenders. China won gold in the individual event as well.

On Saturday, participants from India will compete in the Women’s 25m Standard Pistol and the 50m Rifle Prone events. The Men’s and Women’s Trap competition, which began on Friday, will continue the qualification rounds where three shooters – Shapath Bharadwaj (men’s), Preeti Rajak and Aashima Ahlawat (women’s) – are favourably placed after the first two rounds of qualifying. The Trap finals are on Sunday.