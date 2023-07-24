Karman Kaur Thandi, on Sunday, claimed her second W60 ITF title of her career after winning the ITF event in Evansville, USA.

The world No 210 beat Ukraine’s fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the final. The Evansville title was Thandi’s first title of the year.

Thandi reached the final without dropping a single set in the previous rounds. In the final, Thandi met Starodubtseva, who she had lost to in the final of the W60 ITF event at Sumter, USA in June.

On Sunday, the pair exchanged breaks early in the first set before Thandi broke Starodubtseva’s serve at 6-5 to clinch the first set. The Indian, however, lost her serve at the start of the next set but levelled things up at 4-4 after breaking back.

Starodubtseva broke back straight away and served out the set to force a decider in the final.

The Indian was in fine form in the final set winning five straight games to take the set 6-1 and win her fourth career title.