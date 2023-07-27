Uttam Singh and Preeti will lead the Indian junior men’s and women’s hockey teams respectively at the Four Nations tournament in Germany, Hockey India announced in separate press releases on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both teams will line up against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament that runs from August 18 to 23 for women and August 18 to 22 for men.

Both Indian teams have also qualified for the Junior World Cup where the men will participate in the tournament in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia from December 5 to 16 and the women are scheduled to play in Santiago, Chile from November 29 to December 10.

Along with Uttam as captain, forward Boby Singh Dhami will assist as vice-captain in the junior men’s team.

Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav will be the goalkeepers while the defenders travelling to Germany are Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, and Yogember Rawat.

Meanwhile, the midfield features Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, and Amit Kumar Yadav.

In the forward department, the team consists of experienced players like Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh and Sudeep Chirmako, led by Uttam and Dhami.

“We have been training hard in preparation for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 and have identified some areas of improvement. The 4 nations tournament is the perfect opportunity to see if our plans are feasible,” said the junior men’s team coach, CR Kumar.

“Encountering high-pressure match situations at the 4 nations tournament will help the team improve the composure of the team. This event will also serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas of improvement. We believe that this tournament will set the bar for the performance of the team. This is our first exposure to European teams and playing against them will help to evaluate the team’s performance against these quality opponents,” Kumar concluded.

In the junior women’s team, Captain Preeti will be assisted by vice-captain and midfielder Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The goalkeeping department will feature the talented duo of Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo, while the defenders’ list includes Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi.

Meanwhile, the midfield will include Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, and Hina Bano.

The forward line will consist of Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Mumtaz Khan.

Speaking on the tour, the Indian junior women’s coach Tushar Khandker said, “The 4 nations tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learnings from practice sessions.”

“Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the forthcoming challenges with confidence,” Khandker added.

Indian junior men’s squad for the Four Nations tournament in Germany Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Yogember Rawat Midfielders: Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, Amit Kumar Yadav Forwards: Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako

Indian junior women’s squad for the Four Nations tournament in Germany Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo Defenders: Preeti (C), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan