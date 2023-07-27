Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will miss the upcoming One Day International series against the West Indies due to a sore ankle, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

India won the Test series 1-0 and Siraj successfully spearheaded the pace attack in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of Mohammed Shami, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He also picked up a five-for in the second Test.

A BCCI press release read: “Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies.”

“The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team,” the release added.

Since the start of the year, Siraj has played in the Indian Premier League and the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. He played a key role in India’s 2-1 victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and amassed 19 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 IPL matches. He also played the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

The Board also clarified that the team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series. India’s pace attack now consists of Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur.