The Indian badminton women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, on Tuesday, made their way into the Round of 16 of the 2023 Australia Open Super 500 event in Sydney.

The Indian duo defeated Canada’s Catherine Choi and Josephine Wu 21-16, 21-17 in what was just the second meeting between the two teams.

The last time these two pairs went up against each other, the Indians had registered a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-17, 21-12 victory at the 2021 Scottish Open Round of 32.

By that comparison, Jolly and Gayatri had a relatively easy outing in Australia with the contest lasting 38 minutes.

Jolly and Gayatri, who have had failed to go past the second round in all tournaments since their semi-final run at the prestigious All England Open in February, will now face off against the world No 4 pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan in the next round.

Meanwhile, the team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the tournament in the opening round after suffering an 11-21, 21-14, 17-21 loss to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi.

The second day of the tournament will see the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and others open their campaign in the Super 500 event.