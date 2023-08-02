India’s Aakarshi Kashyap registered her first Badminton World Tour win since March to advance to the women’s singles Round of 16 at the 2023 Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-15, 21-17 in straight games on Wednesday.

Kashyap, who has been struggling for form, last won a match in a BWF Tour during at the Madrid Masters Super 300.

After the first round win in Sydney, Kashyap is now expected to play PV Sindhu in the Round of 16.

Sindhu beat compatriot Ashmita Chaliha 18-21, 13-21 to open her campaign in Australia after two first round exits in her previous two tournaments.

In the men’s singles section, both Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy won their respective contests to move into the pre-quarter-finals.

While Srikanth beat Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 21-7, Prannoy had to work hard but eventually prevailed 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 against Lee Cheuk Yiu.

The young Priyanshu Rajawat also registered a clinical 21-12, 21-16 win over Australia’s Nathan Tang to get his campaign underway.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will faceoff against fellow-Indian Kiran George in their opening round match in the competition. Malvika Bansod, Tasnim Mir, and Mithun Manjunath too will be in action on Wednesday.

More to follow...