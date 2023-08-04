Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Japan live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co searching for opener
Live updates of India’s Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan.
Live updates
Q2, India 0-0 Japan: Karthi comes close this time. Gets the ball on the edge of the circle with his back to goal. He shifts to the right before shooting at goal. Mandeep tries to slide in but misses it as the ball rolls wide off goal.
Q2, India 0-0 Japan: My word, that was a brilliant save from Yoshikawa! First saves Akashdeep’s attempt before denying Manpreet. Moments later, he is called into action once again to keep out Akashdeep’s shot.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India are being frustrated by a stubborn Japanese side who haven’t put a foot wrong tonight. Harmanpreet Singh is yet to trouble Yoshikawa in the Japanese goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: This is superb defending from Japan. India win four PCs back to back and Japan defend every one of them. Takashi Yoshikawa, in the Japanese goal, hasn’t even needed to make a save from a penalty corner yet.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: PC for India. The injection goes to Rohidas on the second battery. It’s blocked well but India recycle the ball to Hardik who puts it across goal. There’s a scramble with the ball also hitting the post before India win another PC.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: The game has settled into a rhythm now. India passing and probing around the Japan 23m line with the Japanese keeping their shape and defending well.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Poor trapping from Tanaka as India break on the counter with Mandeep and Sukhjeet Singh. They make their way to the edge of the circle before the latter is closed down and Japan end the counter.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: A first PC for Japan as the ball loops up dangerously off Nilakanta Sharma’s stick inside the circle. Vivek, meanwhile, is shown the green card and will be off for two minutes.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Sukhjeet nearly gives India the lead. Good pass from Vivek Sagar Prasad. Sukhjeet’s first touch is delicious as it fools his marker but the ball also rolls just out of Sukhjeet’s reach forcing him to dive and play a reverse hit. It hits the side netting.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: This is some superb first rushing from Raiki Fujushima! Twice he blocks Harmanpreet and at the third time, the injection is not trapped properly and Japan come away with the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India win the first PC of the match as Taiki Takade is penalised for not being five metres away from an Indian free hit.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Ooofff. That must hurt like anything! Harmanpreet winds up to play a long pass but ends up whacking the ball against the knee of the onrushing Seren Tanaka. The Japanese player is walked off the pitch. Hopefully, he will be able to walk it off.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India get us underway with Gurjant looking to get inside the circle from the right but slips near the goal line and Japan gain possession.
India vs Japan: Japan playing in their deep blue kit with India playing in their white and orange kit. Time for the national anthems now.
India vs Japan, Craig Fulton: It was a good win for us again China. Got the goals, scored from PCs and won the three points.
India vs Japan: The last time these two sides met were in the classification round at the FIH Hockey World Cup earlier this year. On that night, India had came up with an 8-0 win close after their disappointing crossover loss to New Zealand. India are still the better side and you can expect another big win for Craig Fulton’s side tonight.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan.
India began their Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a stylish 7-2 win over China with Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scoring two goals each via penalty corners. The only negative coach Craig Fulton will take is the way India conceded the two goals.
Japan, on the other hand, lost their first game 1-2 against South Korea despite scoring inside the first six minutes.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in blog courtesy Fancode