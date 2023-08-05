Aditi Gopichand Swami dropped only one point on her way to winning India’s first-ever individual gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin when she beat Mexico’s Andrea Bercerra 149-147 in the individual women’s compound event final on Saturday.

The Under-18 world champion had breezed past compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the semi-final earlier in the day, beating the eventual bronze-medallist 149-145.

Both Swami and Vennam were also part of the team that had won India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Championshipswhen the duo along with Parneet Kaur won the gold in the women’s compound team event on Friday.

Swami, who had faced Becerra in the team compound final on Friday, began well in the first two ends to lead the Mexican 60-59 after two perfect scores. Becerra faltered in the third end to extend Swami’s lead to two points.

It was all but Swami’s game after the fourth end with the score at 120-117, but the 17-year-old stumbled at the start of the fifth end, scoring her only nine of the match, but regained her composure to win India’s first-ever gold medal at the World Championships.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.

The day began with Swami needing to win a shootout in the quarterfinals against Sanne de Laat of Netherlands after the match finished at 148-148, despite the Indian leading in the first two ends.

For Vennam, she managed to defeat teammate Kaur by six points after the latter trailed in the fourth end, shooting all nines to Vennam’s perfect scores.

The semi-finals saw the veteran Vennam line up against her much-younger teammate Swami and an assurance that India will have at least one of its archers on the podium.

Both archers were level on the scoreline after the first two ends at 59-59, but Swami got the edge she needed when Vennam closed out the third end with a nine. The U18 champion continued with a perfect score in the fourth end while Vennam trailed by two points after the fourth end.

In the fifth and final end, Vennam began with an eight and lost despite getting two tens to close out her match.

The bronze-medal match between Vennam and Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk was more straightforward for the Indian who didn’t make a single mistake throughout the match and ended with a perfect score of 150 to Tomruk’s 146 to secure the bronze medal for India.