Archery Watch: Ojas Pravin Deotale wins gold for India at the 2023 World Archery Championships This is India's third gold of the tournament, after Aditi Swami won the individual gold in the women's compound archery and the women's team won gold on Friday. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Ojas Pravin Deotale wins gold in the men's individual compound event | Screenshot/SonyLIV PERFECT WIN for Ojas Pravin Deotale. 🇮🇳😮💨🔥👌WORLD CHAMPION with a 150 complete score.#WorldArchery #archery pic.twitter.com/1I8Yvg8slu— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023