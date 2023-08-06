Badminton, Australian Open, live: Weng Hong Yang wins the first game 21-9 against HS Prannoy
HS Prannoy is hoping to win a second BWF Tour title in the same season for the first time in his career.
Live updates
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 17-18 Weng Hong Yang: Weng hits a smash wide. It’s getting tight now.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 16-17 Weng Hong Yang: Weng is back in the lead. He draws a few errors from Prannoy.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 16-15 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy plays a shot behind the back, instinctively. And at the end of an incredable rally, he wins the point.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 14-13 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy maintains the lead despite Weng’s fightback. It’s been hard for either of the players to put on a string of points in these last few rallies.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 11-8 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy has clawed his way back into this game. He takes an 11-8 lead at the second game interval. Can he take this match into the decider?
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 8-7 Weng Hong Yang: Yes he can. For the first time in this match, Prannoy leads in a game.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 7-7 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy is back in this second game. Can he take a lead for the first time in this game?
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 5-7 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy seemed to have been clawing his way back. He dominated that rally, Weng was on the back foot throughout, but his defence drew an unforced error from the Indian.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21, 3-6 Weng Hong Yang: Weng continues to hold firm against Prannoy in the second game as well.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 9-21 Weng Hong Yang: Weng clinches the first game comfortably against a seemingly tired Prannoy.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 8-18 Weng Hong Yang: Weng has started to dictate points. He’s got a solid 10-point lead.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 7-14 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy finally breaks Weng’s run of seven-consecutive points.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 6-11 Weng Hong Yang: The left-hander from China has started to dictate terms, as he takes a five-point lead into the first game interval. Perhaps the break is what Prannoy needs to regroup?
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 6-9 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy drew level at 5-5, but Weng strings up a few good points to once again hold a three-point advantage.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 2-5 Weng Hong Yang: Prannoy had started to close the gap, but an excellent display in defence by Weng in the seventh point of the match to restore a three-point cushion. Still very early in this encounter though.
Men’s singles final – HS Prannoy (6) 0-3 Weng Hong Yang: Weng gets the better of the veteran Indian in the early exchanges. But still a long way to go.
AND WE’RE OFF!
While we wait, here’s a story from when Prannoy won the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year.
Malaysia Masters: HS Prannoy and the sweet satisfaction of long-awaited success
Timings update: The men’s singles final will take place immediately after the women’s doubles match ends. Currently, the women’s doubles final between China’s Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning and South Korea’s Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong is currently on in the second game.
Hello and welcome to The Field’s coverage of Indian badminton
HS Prannoy is on the verge of winning a second BWF Tour title in the same season for the very first time.
In 2014, the only year he reached two finals, the 31-year-old finished as runner-up at the Vietnam Open and won the Indonesian Masters.
This year, he beat Weng Hong Yang in a tight three-game match to win the title at the Malaysia Masters Super 500. He now faces that same opponent in a bid to win the Australian Open Super 500.
