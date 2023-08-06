Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Malaysia live: Hardik Singh doubles hosts’ lead
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy match against Malaysia.
Live updates
Q3, India 2-0 Malaysia: Hardik Singh scores! Harmanpreet’s drag-flick is straight at Malaysian keeper Hafizuddin Othman who saves it. However, he fails to clear it under pressure and the ball goes straight to Hardik who is close to near post and he fires it into goal before wheeling away in celebration!
Q3, India 1-0 Malaysia: Krishan Pathak comes on in the third quarter. India nearly double their lead as Jarmanpreet puts in good cross from a promising position but there’s no Indian at the end of it. Moments later, Manpreet plays in a superb diagonal aerial to Akashdeep and the latter wins a PC.
HT, India 1-0 Malaysia, Craig Fulton: We need to move the ball quicker. They are employing the full press but we are looking better upfront and need to score.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: With seconds left on the clock, Vivek goes on a run from his own 23m line. He jinxes past a couple of Malaysian defenders and has Gurjant, Mandeep ahead of him with Akashdeep also coming in support. Mandeep and Gurjant make a run across the defender and Vivek tries to find one of them but his pass is blocked. Without breaking his stride, he gets the rebound and enters the circle and shoots. The shot is saved and Gurjant cannot get on the rebound as the hooter goes off for half-time.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Varun Kumar plays a delightful aerial pass into the edge of the circle. Jarmanpreet is barrelling in but a Malaysian player intercepts the pass. The loose ball is brought down by Akashdeep who take a touch before firing in a fierce shot. The attempt is all power without accuracy and goes wide.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Shamsher makes a mess of the injection. Akashdeep plays on the ball to Harmanpreet who has to adjust his position and slap the ball towards Manpreet but the ball is intercepted by a Malaysian stick. The ball is played back in from the right and Manpreet dives in to deflect the ball into goal but cannot.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Karthi in superb form and he drives into the circle drawing a foul and winning the first PC of the match.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Vivek Sagar Prasad gets in the circle, and from an acute angle, fires in a tomahawk shot/cross across goal but barely troubles the Malaysian keeper.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Sreejesh with a good interception and pass to launch a quick counter. However, Gurjant is herded away from the circle and loses possession.
Q2, India 1-0 Malaysia: Karthi’s goal came right at the end of the first quarter, a much needed one for India. PR Sreejesh comes in goal for the second quarter.
Q1, India 1-0 Malaysia: Karthi Selvam scores! That is a goal that will be celebrated throughout Chennai! A beautiful pass from Harmanpreet Singh to bisect the Malaysian defence. Karthi takes a touch before arrowing in his shot beyond the keeper. Lovely scenes as Karthi hugs a beaming Harmapreet.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: Good goalkeeping from Krishan Pathak to deny Malaysia the opener! Abu Kamal Azrai gets the ball on the edge of the circle and shoot. With Ashran Hamsani close by, Pathak comes out to boot the ball away.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: Sumit plays a powerful reverse-hit cross from the left but Gurjant, at full stretch is unable to get the telling contact on the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: India employing the full press now forcing Malaysia to keep the ball high up in their own half. Fitri Saari picks up a green card for Malaysia after committing a foul after losing the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: A first big chance of the match and it goes India’s way. Akashdeep drives into goal and pull the trigger but his shot is blocked. The rebound goes to Nilakanta whose shot is robbed off its power by a Malaysian stick. Fortunately, the ball falls to Sukhjeet who scoops it across the onrushing keeper but it goes wide.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: And we have pushback! India lose possession quickly as Malaysia look to put the hosts under pressure right from the get go.
India vs Malaysia, Craig Fulton: Yes both teams have good counter attacking DNA in them. It’s going to be a good match. We need field goals but penalty corner conversion has been an issue for sure.
India vs Malaysia: South Korea and Japan’s draws earlier today against China and Pakistan respectively means that if India win tonight, they would need two points in their remaining two matches to secure a place in the semi-final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
Today, the men’s team take on Malaysian in their third match of the Asian Champions Trophy. It’s a clash for the top spot with table-toppers Malaysia (six points) taking on third-placed India (four points). India began their campaign with a 7-2 win over China before playing Japan in a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: AHF Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports and Fancode in India