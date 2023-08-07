Pat Cummins is in a race against time to recover from a wrist injury, as he has been named captain for the upcoming tours to South Africa and India as well as the ICC Men’s World Cup, by Cricket Australia on Monday.

Cummins suffered the injury during the last Ashes Test match, and according to chief selector George Bailey, will require six weeks of rest.

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne though has been left out of the 18-member preliminary squad entirely, bringing an end to his hope of playing at the World Cup that starts on October 5 in India.

The announced team also includes the inexperienced Aaron Hardie and uncapped Tanveer Sangha.

Australia are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against South Africa, followed by a five-match ODI series in a tour that starts on August 30 and lasts till September 17.

Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India! 🏆🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/h6jVWYJvMy — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2023

From there, they will immediately travel to India to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts in the build-up to the World Cup.

The first match will be held on September 22 in Mohali, followed by the second on September 24 in Indore, and finally the last game on September 27 in Rajkot.

Due to the time-frame, it is expected that Cummins will not compete in the matches in South Africa.

“We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign,” Bailey said in a statement.

“There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.”

Other Australian veterans, such as Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood have also been selected in the 18-member squad.

The list of players will then have to be trimmed down to 15 and submitted to the International Cricket Council by September 28, for the World Cup.

Australia are scheduled to play their first match at the World Cup on October 8 against India in Chennai.

