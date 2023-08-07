Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian team at the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, United States.

The Badminton Association of India, on Monday, named the 16-member squad following the three-day trials held last month in Delhi.

Hooda will be accompanied by Tara Shah and Devika Sihag in the girls’ singles section, while Tushar Suveer and Lokesh Reddy will join Shetty for boys’ singles.

The challenge in boys’ doubles will be led by the pair of Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer alongside Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana.

Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma will compete in girls’ doubles with Vennala K and Shiryanshi Valishetty.

Radhika will also pair up with Samarveer for mixed doubles with Sathwik Reddy K and Vaishnavi Khadekar forming the second Indian pair in the event.

“The trial was extremely competitive and we have been seeing a lot of new faces since we have made a trial for such international events mandatory,” said federation secretary general Sanjay Mishra.

The 2023 BWF World Junior Championships will be held from September 25 to October 2.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event) Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar