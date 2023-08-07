Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs South Korea Live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co eye top spot
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against South Korea.
Live updates
India vs Korea: Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak is felicitated after receiving his 100th cap for the Indian team. A lively character and an excellent goalkeeper who has shown he can replace PR Sreejesh whenever the latter decides to hang his boots.
India vs Korea: The two teams have faced each other 28 times with India winning 12 matches, Korea winning 10 matches with six matches ending in draws. India are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run against Korea.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
Having won two of their opening three matches, the unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team have secured their place in the semi-finals. Tonight, they face the only other unbeaten team in the competition, South Korea. The Koreans were the highest-placed Asian team at the World Cup early this year finishing eighth, one place ahead of India.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: AHF Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports and Fancode in India