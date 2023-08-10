India’s Prithvi Shaw struck the sixth highest individual one-day score on Wednesday when he blasted an extraordinary 244 for Northamptonshire in their English county One-Day Cup match at home to Somerset.

The 23-year-old, opening the batting, faced just 153 balls, including 28 fours and 11 sixes as Northamptonshire piled up 415-8 en route to an 87-run win at Wantage Road.

✅ Sixth-highest score in List A history

✅ Second-highest List A score in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

✅ Highest-ever List A score for @NorthantsCCC @PrithviShaw with one of the all-time great knocks 👑#MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/NfXH7RHfqk — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 9, 2023

Shaw’s innings was the sixth highest individual score in any limited overs match, with only Ali Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002 a higher solo total in an English county match of this kind.

Long tipped for batting stardom after making a mammoth 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old during a school match, the right-hander’s first hundred runs Wednesday came off 81 balls with Shaw facing a mere 48 balls for his second hundred.

Shaw, who made a century on Test debut for India as an 18-year-old, comfortably surpassed Northamptonshire’s previous highest limited-overs individual record score of 172 not out by former England batsman Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match back in 1983.

“We were not prepared for this,” said a post on Northamptonshire’s Twitter feed.

“Prithvi Shaw has another List A double century! There are no words for how good this innings has been.”

Shaw was eventually dismissed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off seamer Danny Lamb.

This was the second time Shaw had made a double century in a domestic one-day match, following his unbeaten 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry in 2021.

Shaw has so far represented India in 12 matches across all three international formats – Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches – with the last of those appearances coming two years ago.

Highest individual scores in one-day games: 277 - Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022 268 - Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002 264 - Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014 257 - D’Arcy Short, Western Australia v Queensland, 2018 248 - Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013 244 - Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire v Somerset, 2023

With inputs from AFP