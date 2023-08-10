The Badminton Association of India, on Thursday, announced Mulyo Handoyo, Park Tae-Sang, and Ivan Sozonov as the coaches for the newly built National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam.

While Handoyo has been named the singles coach, former all England champion Sozonov will take charge as the doubles coach at the centre.

Additionally, PV Sindhu’s former coach Tae-Sang has been named as the foreign coach. The South Korean had led Sindhu to her second Olympic medal in Tokyo before parting ways with the former world champion earlier in February.

Besides these three, a hosts of Indian coaches will also be placed in Guwahati.

Handoyo, who is widely credited to coaching Taufik Hidayat to the 2004 Athens Olympics gold, is no stranger to the Indian badminton ecosystem. The Indonesian had a year-long stint with Indian shuttlers back in 2017-18.

During his stint, Kidambi Srikanth bagged a total of four Super Series titles whilst B Sai Praneeth also registered a tournament win.

Sozonov won the men’s doubles title at the 2016 All England Open with partner Vladimir Ivanov and is a two-time European Champion with Ivanov.