Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Japan semi-final live: Mandeep makes it 3-0 for hosts
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match against Japan.
Q3, India 3-0 Japan: India keeping the ball and taking their time to penetrate the Japanese defence. Japan, who desperately need to score, are being starved of the ball.
Q3, India 3-0 Japan: The third quarter gets underway with India putting Japan under pressure straight away. Hardik and Mandeep combine well from the left but Akashdeep cannot put the ball in goal. Big miss that.
HT, India 3-0 Japan: And that is the end of the half! India took their time at the beginning but came alive in the second quarter scoring thrice. Craig Fulton should be pleased with his side’s performance.
Q2, India 3-0 Japan: Mandeep Singh makes it 3-0! Mandeep got the decisive touch but the goal was all Manpreet Singh’s making. He took on four (!) Japanese defenders and fires the ball goalwards where Mandeep lifts if over the keeper.
Q2, India 2-0 Japan: Harmanpreet Singh scores! The Indian captain manages to squeeze his flick past the two rushers and beats the postman to double India’s lead.
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: What a lovely move from India! Harmanpreet spots Jugraj’s run on the goalline. Jugraj squares it to Gurjant who shoots and finds the leg of a Japanese defender. Penalty corner for India!
Q2, India 1-0 Japan: Akashdeep Singh scores! Superb team goal that. It goes from left to right as Jugraj brings down an aerial on the left of the circle before playing it back to Manpreet on the 23m line. The ball is then quickly played to Hardik on the right. He plays a quick one-two with Sumit before playing in a pass in front of goal. Akashdeep is quickest to react to the loose ball and smashes it into goal.
Q2, India 0-0 Japan: Brilliant dribbling from Kentaro Fukuda to jinx past three Indian defenders in the circle before playing a forward pass to Kosei Kawabe in front of the goal. Kawabe, however, is on his heels and doesn’t get on the end of the pass and another chance goes begging.
Q2, India 0-0 Japan: With no promising passing avenues available, Amit Rohidas takes matters into his own hands going on a lumbering run upto the Japanese 23m line before his path is stopped.
Q2, India 0-0 Japan: Like always, India change keepers with Krishan Bahadur Pathak coming on in the second quarter.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Japan are organised in defence. India have been using aerial passes and early slapped passes to find gaps in the Japanese wall. So far, it has stood strong.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Nearly a goal for India! Harmanpreet Singh, the last man behind for India, slaps in a pass towards the circle. Mandeep Singh gets down and scoops it goalwards with Gurjant trying to give it more pace. Yoshikawa simply boots the ball away from the circle, like a goalkeeper in football.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Japan with some good hockey. An aerial pass is played to Shota Yamada on the right. The Japanese player has all the time in the world to find the perfect pass for his two teammates near goal. His pass is good but Yuma Nagai reacts late and the chance goes begging.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India come close again! They win a free hit on the right of the Japanese circle. Hardik plays a good one-two with Sukhjeet and drives towards goal. He cuts it back towards Karthi Selvam to tap it in but the pass is deflected behind by a Japanese defender.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Harmanpreet’s aerial pass is brought down well by Jarmanpreet in the circle and he wins a penalty corner. Harmanpreet fires it straight but Takashi Yoshikawa saves it with his boot and springs the counter. Shamsher commits a foul but the advantage is played on and Japan enter the circle but their shot flies across goal and out. Shamsher is shown a green card.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: It’s not even a minute and India have an attempt at goal. Shamsher finds a pocket of space in the circle but his shot is not on target.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: And we have pushback!
India vs Japan: PR Sreejesh is facilitated by FIH and Hockey India for playing in his 300th match for India.
India vs Japan, Craig Fulton: We just want to improve on the game we had against Pakistan. There were some areas we were not good at. Japan are a good team to play against.
India vs Japan: Malaysia secured their place in the final for the first time after beating defending champions South Korea 6-2. A commanding win for the Speedy Tigers as they lay down the gauntlet for tomorrow’s final and the upcoming Asian Games.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
India take on Japan and are looking to reach their fifth Asian Champions Trophy final. Japan are the only team to not lose to India in the tournament holding Harmanpreet Singh and co to a 1-1 draw when they met in the group stage.
The winner of tonight’s match will take on Malaysia, who beat South Korea 6-2 in the other semi-final.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: AHF Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports and Fancode in India