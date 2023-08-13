The Australian men’s and women’s teams both came out on top against New Zealand at the 2023 Oceania Cup and became the first team in either category to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The format for the 2023 Oceania Cup, which saw participation from Australia and New Zealand, had the two teams scheduled to face each other three times, with 3 points awarded for a victory, while a draw would result in both teams earning a point apiece.

The Australian men’s team won twice and lost once to secure 6 points, while the Australian women’s team won two matches and drew one, to register 7 points.

New Zealand will now move on to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, where their men’s and women’s teams both will have a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Australia’s Jake Harvie, speaking on his team’s qualification to the Olympics, said “New Zealand made it a very competitive series, but we are very happy to have qualified for the Olympic Games. We have a lot of work to do before the games, but for now, we have to enjoy the moment and the fact that we get to send a team to the Olympics.”

Penny Squibb commented on her team securing qualification for Paris 2024, saying “We play New Zealand quite often and know they are a tough opponent, so none of the three matches were easy. It is pretty special to qualify for the Olympics, and now we have to change our mindset towards that. But for the moment, we are going to enjoy this and celebrate with each other as a team.”

A total of 12 teams, in each of the men’s and women’s categories, will compete in hockey at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hosts France have gained direct qualification. With Australia now sealing their qualification, there are now 10 spots up for grabs.

The winners of each of the remaining 4 continental championships in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe will also gain direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic Games.

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, which will be held in January 2024, provide a second opportunity for teams to qualify for the remaining 6 spots at the Olympic Games.