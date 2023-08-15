FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Watch, Fifa World Cup: Olga Carmona scored a stunning goal to send Spain to the final Carmona scored in the 89th minute, in what was only her second international goal. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Olga Carmona (jersey No 19) celebrates after scoring what was the winner in the semi-final between Spain and Sweden | Michael Bradley / AFP Fifa Women’s World Cup: Spain pip Sweden late in a thrilling contest to reach first finalCarmohmyword! 😳☄️Olga Carmona decided this #FIFAWWC Semi-Final with an absolute screamer. Gets it from the corner, sets it up quickly and hits it perfectly 🚀 Is this one a #HyundaiGOTT2023 contender for you? Stay tuned for the voting after the tournament!@Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/zoYtk62b6u— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fifa Women's World Cup Olga Carmona Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Football Spain vs Sweden