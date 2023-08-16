Indian wrestler Sagar Jaglan clinched a silver medal at the Under-20 World Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday night.

Competing in the men’s freestyle 79 kg event, Jaglan lost 6-17 to Ibragim Kadiev, an Individual Neutral Athlete (grapplers from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to represent their country due to the war in Ukraine).

In addition to Jaglan’s silver, Deepak Chahal won bronze in the 97 kg event after beating Uladzislau Kazlou in a tight match 9-8 to claim a spot on the podium.

Jaglan, who won gold at the Cadet World Championships in 2021, entered the final in solid form.

He beat Bulgaria’s Radomir Nikolaev Stoyanov 15-4 in the qualification round before scoring a 10-0 win over Abdallah Abd Elqader Ahmad Makoon of Jordan in the Round of 16.

In the quarter-final he beat Ahmet Yagan of Turkey 11-1 and then secured a 16-6 win over American Matthew Singleton in the semi-final.

In the 97 kg event, Chahal lost in the quarter-final to Ukraine’s Ivan Prymachenko, who eventually won the silver medal.

In the repechage round, Chahal beat Mohamed Salaheldin of Egypt 11-0 before the win over Kazlou for the bronze.