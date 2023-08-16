FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Watch, Fifa Women's World Cup Semifinals: Spain, England reach final - Highlights Both Spain and England will face each other on August 20 in their first-ever Women’s World Cup final. Scroll Staff An hour ago (L-R) – England's Alessia Russo celebrates her goal against Australia; Spain celebrate beating Sweden to reach the final of the Fifa Women's World Cup | AFP Spain vs Sweden – August 15 Play England vs Australia – August 16 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain England 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup Football Women's football Watch Australia Sweden