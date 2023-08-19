The Indian junior men’s hockey team began their campaign at the Four-Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf with a thrilling 6-2 win over Spain on Friday.

Rohit (28’, 45’), and Sudeep Chirmako (35’, 58) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25’), and Boby Singh Dhami (53’) scored goals as well to help India to an important win. Nicolas Alvarez (1’), and Guiu Corominas (23’) were on target for Spain.

The Spanish side started the match on a strong note with Alvarez scoring a field goal in the first minute itself, putting the pressure on India. The Indian team continued to stitch plenty of attacks together, but Spain defended well to maintain their lead throughout the first quarter.

India showcased their intent to get an early equaliser in the second quarter. But Spain doubled their lead with Guiu Corominas (23’) adding another field goal. Amandeep Lakra (25’) quickly pulled a goal back for India from a penalty corner, reducing the gap. Rohit (28’) added another goal from penalty corner three minutes later, bringing things back to level pegging at half-time.

With the game levelled at 2-2 at the start of the third quarter, both India and Spain started showcasing urgency. In the 35th minute, Chirmako scored a field goal to put India ahead in the contest for the first time. The third quarter came to a close with Rohit scoring a late goal from a penalty corner as India further extended its lead.

Trailing by two goals, Spain began making attacking moves to try and cover the deficit. But Boby Singh Dhami prevented Spain’s resurgence scoring a field goal in the 53rd minute to further consolidate India’s lead. Closing in on the final whistle, Chirmako struck the final goal of the night and helped India in registering a stunning 6-2 win.

India next play Germany on Saturday.

India’s schedule at the tournament:

India vs Germany: August 19 at 2230 hrs IST

India vs England: August 21 at 1330 hrs IST