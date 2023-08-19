Archery Watch, Archery: Indian men’s compound team makes it double gold at World Cup Stage 4 in Paris In another tight contest, the trio of Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma secured India’s second compound team gold, beating the US 236-232. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago The Indian men's team celebrate at the top of the podium | SonyLIV / Screengrab Advantage taken 📷India secures second gold medal on French soil. 📷📷#ArcheryWorldCup #archery pic.twitter.com/DKX9D1RY3F— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Archery World Cup Paris Archery Indian archery Men's compound archery Indian compound archery