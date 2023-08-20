Hockey India, on Sunday, named a 39-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp scheduled begin on August 21 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will conclude on September 18 ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China

India, who are placed in Pool A for the Asian Games, will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24. The team is also slated to face Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, and Singapore during the pool stage in Hangzhou.

India will head into the continental games high on confidence, having enjoyed an unbeaten run to the title during the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai recently.

The core-group of the national camp include goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Prasant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

“Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly. The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024,” said Indian coach Craig Fulton.

“In the Asian Champions Trophy, we played really good hockey and given the fact that we remained unbeaten in the tournament shows that we are heading in the right direction and we want to keep that going in upcoming tournaments,” he added.

Meanwhile, the captain of the team Harmanpreet said, “The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together as a unit. We displayed solid team performance in the Asian Champions Trophy and it is important for us to keep the same momentum going.”