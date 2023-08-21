KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been included in India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee announced on Monday.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, now the chairman of selectors, announced a 17-member team for the Asia Cup that is set to begin on August 30 and will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India’s first match of the campaign will be against rivals Pakistan, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on August 2.

Rahul and Iyer have spent a significant amount of time sidelined due to a thigh and back injury respectively. While Rahul picked up his injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League season, Iyer has not played a competitive match since Australia toured India in March.

Both have reportedly been undergoing rehabilitation and training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for weeks.

Tilak Varma, who impressed in the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, has been called up to the ODI squad for the first time.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Rohit Sharma will lead the team that also includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently made a comeback in the ongoing tour in Ireland, returns to the squad after recovering from back surgery. He will be expected to lead the pace attack that includes Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami – the latter being rested for the tour of West Indies.

Pandya and Shardul Thakur will also be available to assist the pace line-up as all-rounders.

With Rahul back in the team, he will be expected to take up wicket-keeping duties. His back up will be Ishan Kishan, who can also come in as an opening option. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will serve as a reserve player in the team.

India, six time champions in the One-Day International format of the Asia Cup – which will be used for the 2023 edition – will be looking to use the campaign to build momentum ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.