The Indian junior men’s hockey team picked up a 4-0 victory over England at the Four Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 on Monday. Rajinder Singh (13’), Amir Ali (33’), Amandeep Lakra (41’), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58’) were the goalscorers for India.

It was a cagey start to the match with both the teams looking for an early goal. India showcased their defensive prowess to hold off England. With Singh converting a late penalty corner, India took a 1-0 lead to close the first quarter.

Trailing by a goal, England started stitching attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter. But India, led by Vishnukant Singh, continued to dominate in the final third and prevented England from getting a goal back and India went into the halftime with a 1-0 lead.

At the start of the second half, Ali scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England. With a 2-0 lead, India started dominating the proceedings. Lakra converted another penalty corner late in the third quarter as India further extended their lead. India maintained their 3-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, the pressure was on England to get a positive result out of the game. They started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep in their own half to prevent the opposition from causing any major troubles. Hundal added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle and India won the match 4-0.