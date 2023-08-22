athletics world championships Watch, Athletics World C’ships: Richardson’s 100m dash to Stahl’s discus record on Day 3 Here are some of the highlights of the biggest results from Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after winning the women's 100m gold at the World Championships | Jewel SAMAD / AFP Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sha'Carri Richardson Daniel Stahl Women's 100m dash Men's discus throw 2023 World Athletics Championships Athletics